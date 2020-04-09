Pokémon Twilight Wings Episode 4 has a release date and time, courtesy of Pokémon specialists Serebii.

As revealed today, the episode will be release on April 17, 2020 at 05:00 UTC. We also have the first details about its content, of course without going into spoilers.

The fourth episode will feature Nessa, the Hulbury Gym Leader, as core protagonist in the story. More will be disclosed as we get closer to the release date.

You can have a first look at the character in the screenshot below.

Should you have missed the original announcement, Twilight Wings is the anime web series set in Galar, the region of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The web series features animation produced by Studio Colorido, who previously worked on the film Penguin Highway.

This is the fourth out of seven episodes releasing on a monthly basis, with the first debuted in January. It’s scheduled to end this Summer.