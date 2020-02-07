Pokémon: Twilight Wings’ next episode debuts on Feb. 18, set to debut new characters

Back in January, Pokémon fans finally got to enjoy the debut of the Pokémon: Twilight Wings animated series, with a fun new adventure set in the Galar region. Now, that story is set to continue, and much sooner than expected.

Serebii.net confirmed that the next episode of Twilight Wings is set to premiere on Feb. 18. It should make its debut on the Official Pokémon YouTube Channel, just like the first episode did last month.

Though details on what will happen with the story weren’t provided, Serebii.net did confirm several Galar Gym Leaders will debut, starting with the second episode and continuing in “future stories.”. These include Sonia, Milo, Nessa, Bea, Allister, Leon and Hop. It also says “and more…”, so the cast could grow even further. There’s also an image featuring the characters, posted below.

Image grab via Serebii.net

The official Pokémon website previously promised “a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region” to appear “throughout the capsule series.” Which of these fans will see isn’t clear just yet, but they should expect a familiar Pokémon character or two.

After the premiere of episode two on the 18th, five more episodes will follow on a monthly basis before the story eventually wraps later this summer. Studio Colorido is producing the animation for the series.

Miss out on the first episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings? You can watch the premiere below. It’s also available in Japanese, if you prefer.