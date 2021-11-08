Pokémon Unite’s new battle pass is out now, includes new Holowear for Charizard and Venusaur

Pokémon Unite’s new battle pass, “Sun, Sun, Sunshine,” is now available as part of the game’s third season kickoff. Like previous passes, Sun, Sun, Sunshine offers both free and premium battle passes, the latter of which includes new Holowear outfits for Charizard and Venusaur.

Upon purchasing the battle pass, you’ll receive the “Adept Style” Holowear for Charizard, which sees the fan-favorite fire-type adopt a nice jacket and some round-framed glasses to pull off a surprisingly sophisticated look. Meanwhile, you’ll unlock Venusaur’s new “Sunshine Style” Holowear if you can reach the max battle pass rank of 60 before the pass expires on December 19.

The brand new battle pass "Sun, Sun, Sunshine!" has begun in #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/hKfWzrnr1Y — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 8, 2021

Aside from the new Holowear, the remainder of the battle pass rewards include cosmetics for your trainer, Aeos tickets that can be used to purchase items from the Aeos Emporium, and item enhancers that you can use to level up your Pokémon’s held items. As is typical in any game with a premium battle pass, those who pay for it will earn more rewards for every rank they achieve than those who work their way up through the free battle pass.

The premium battle pass is currently available to purchase for 490 Aeos gems, or $7.99. You can also purchase the “premium pass plus” at a discounted rate of 840 gems (roughly $14), which automatically adds 10 levels onto your battle pass to give you a head start on it.