Pokémon World Championships taking place in London this August

It’s time to catch ‘em all on the biggest stage in the world.

Today, The Pokémon Company revealed the venue and dates for its 2020 Pokémon World Championships. They will take place at the ExCeL London Event Center, starting on Aug. 14 before wrapping up on Aug. 16. In addition, fans will also have a chance to visit a new Pokémon Center.

The company noted that “the best Pokémon Trading Card Game and video game players from around the world” will have a chance to compete, while others will have the option to pick up spectator passes to witness the action firsthand. Attendees can also take part “side tournaments, special events, and other activities.” An option to purchase these passes will be available at a later time.

At the Pokémon Center, there will be “a wide variety of products” available to purchase, including limited edition tournament items.

For those interested in booking their trip to the World Championships, The Pokémon Company has already shared a website where people can start putting together arrangements. It never hurts to get a jump on things so you don’t miss any of the Pokémon action.

Those interested in competing can check out this page to see where nearby Pokemon events are happening. Remember, the more you compete, the more Championship Points you’ll earn—and the closer you get to scoring an official invite.

More information on the event is expected as it gets closer. Those keeping tabs on the Pokémon World Championships will want to keep tabs on the official website.

While you wait, check out the video from last year’s Pokémon World Championships to see just how exciting this tournament gets.