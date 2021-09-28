Pokétch, Poffins, and more shown in new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer

In a surprise trailer drop, The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has shown off some more details for the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The trailer shows the return of the Pokétch, a device that in the original Nintendo DS versions of Diamond and Pearl allowed you to do various things, such as count your steps, a berry searcher, a memo pad, and a lot more.

It was a little unclear if this feature would be returning for the Nintendo Switch remake of the games, as the Pokétch utilized the touch screen function of the DS. Now, it seems to exist in the top right corner of the screen, and you interact with it using a digital mouse. New to the Pokétch is the inclusion of Hidden Moves, moves that Pokémon can use to do things in the overworld. In more recent years, the Pokémon have avoided including these moves, as they were not able to be deleted once a Pokémon had learned them, becoming an inconvenience.

Also shown in the trailer is the ability to make Poffins, food you can give to your Pokémon to improve their stats. New to the remakes is the ability to take up to six of your Pokémon for a stroll in Amity Square, where you can cook berries with them to make higher-level Poffins. The original game let some Pokémon walk around with you in Amity Square, but there were only a select few you could take.

The trailer also showed off some of the returning characters you’ll meet along, like Cheryl and Riley, and Eterna City Gym Leader Gardenia. The Pokétch was a popular feature in the original games, so its inclusion with updated features is sure to be welcomed by fans of the games, and the ability to take a walk with up to six of your Pokémon is sure to be a hit as well. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are releasing on November 19.