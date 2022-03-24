Popular Teamfight Tactics augment True Justice is disabled due to game-breaking bug

Teamfight Tactics introduced a new “Augment” mechanic in the game, which gives you a teamwide buff and radically changes how the game is played. One of those augments is True Justice, which allows your Enforcer units to deal true damage to enemies who are 80% HP or less. Unfortunately, the new bug fixes this patch that went through just yesterday ended up creating another bug; one where True Justice deals no true damage at all.

Previously, True Justice was bugged to deal more damage than intended when you built a unit with the item Giant Slayer. As a result, the TFT devs sought to fix that bug in a recent patch that addressed some major issues, including another bug where the Socialite trait was granting more damage than intended. Unfortunately, the bugfix created a new issue where the augment doesn’t work at all.

The official Teamfight Tactics Twitter initially urged players to simply “not take the augment,” as it wasn’t working as intended. However, lead TFT dev Mortdog clarified on Reddit that the augment would be disabled, so players would not have to be down an augment of choice. Developer RiotKent also mentioned that the dev team does not have the tools to disable an augment easily, meaning this fix required a huge hotfix and tons of resources.

Regardless, the Teamfight Tactics team intends to fix this bug before the 12.6 update, so look for the return of True Justice down the line.