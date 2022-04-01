Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 announced, includes La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure

During their New Game Plus Expo showcase, publisher NIS America revealed a few cool announcements, including Ys VIII coming to PlayStation 5 later this year. The company also shared the third volume of its NIS classics lineup.

Volume 1 brought back beloved niche JRPGs, including Phantom Brave and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters, while Volume 2, which releases in May, will include Makai Kingdom and Z.H.P.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 will be adding La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure to the third collection. La Pucelle is a strategic role-playing game originally released on the PlayStation 2 as La Pucelle Tactics but later got a PSP port exclusively in Japan called La Pucelle Ragnarok, making it the first time the updated version of the game will make its way to the west. Rhapsody is another tactics game that was first released on the original PlayStation and got a remake on the Nintendo DS.

Similar to volumes 1 and 2 before it, these titles will be bundled together as a single release on Nintendo Switch. Volume 3 will be available on PC via Steam; however, based on how the first volume worked on the platform, PC adopters may be able to purchase each title separately.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 will be available later this year for Nintendo Switch and PC.