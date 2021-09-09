Project EVE announced for the Playstation 5, Gameplay Trailer released

A new two-minute video showcasing gameplay footage for Project EVE, a semi-open world single-player action RPG from Korean developer Shift UP, was released at the PlayStation Showcase . The game revolves around Eve, a woman who is fighting to reclaim a post-apocalyptic Earth from an alien invader. Influenced by games like Nier: Automata and God of War, no release date has been given yet, but the extended gameplay trailer shows off the games fast paced combat and impressive visuals. Although a newer developer, Shift Up is helmed by Hyung-Tae Kim, a character designer well known for his work in the Magna Carta Series and in MMORPG Blade & Souls.