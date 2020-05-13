PS4 ships 110.4 million units, but PlayStation 2 now looks out of reach

Sony has announced PS4 has managed to reach 110.4 million shipped units as of March 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2019, the console shipped an additional 1.5 million units compared to the previous quarter. It’s down 1.1 million from the same period during the last fiscal year when it shipped 2.6 million units.

While it’s natural that a console, for how much successful it has proved to be over the last decade, slows down at the end of its life cycle, it looks like PlayStation 2 remains out of reach and will stay so in the future.

The best selling platform in the history of PlayStation has sold 155 million units, a result that, with this pace and possibly with even more slowdowns in the next quarters, doesn’t seem to be reachable.

The comparison has been in place for a certain amount of time as PS4 reached the 100 million units milestone before PS2 and Wii, and it was thought that it would have a chance to end its generation ahead of that figure.

PS5 has been confirmed for the end of 2020, and it is believed that, while PlayStation 4 will still stay relevant for a short period, it will take the lead soon.

The result is still positive, though, as PS4 has surpassed the previous forecast for the period by 0.1 million units. A new estimate has not been shared yet.

Services and digital are performing strong. PlayStation Plus subscribers have, in fact, reached 41.5 million at the end of March, which is up 5.1 million from the same period during the previous fiscal year (36.4 million).

66% of PS4 software (59.6 million units overall in the FY 2019 fourth quarter, up 4.9 million) was sold through the PlayStation Store, while the previous fiscal year was at 45%.