PUBG: Battlegrounds 2022 roadmap revealed, new weapon and map on the way

The new Dev Plan for PUBG: Battlegrounds is published, and it reveals the roadmap for the game in 2022. This year’s updates serve as the fifth-anniversary celebration for PUBG.

In the second quarter of 2022, the game will receive a new weapon, an improved training mode, weapon balancing, and an update to Sanhok. The third quarter will bring a brand new map called Kiki, weapon balancing, and customization improvements to the game. The fourth quarter will include an update for Kiki and will revamp Vikendi.

As part of the second quarter updates to PUBG, Sanhok will be reworked to be more in line with its original form. Sanhok is one of the oldest stages in PUBG, and fans were not happy with how it was updated over the years. The developers listened to the fans and are plan to remove a lot of the added features in Sanhok.

A new 7.62mm Assault Rifle will be coming to PUBG as part of the second quarter updates for 2022. The new 7.62mm will have lower DPS than most other 7.62mm but will be easier to control. The second-quarter update will improve the training mode, including quality of life updates like fast travel and custom matches. The developers intend to re-balance Paramo World to make it fairer to all players. The Paramo re-balance is called a sub-update, and it will incorporate improved terrain.

The PUBG 2022 Roadmap reveals that the brand new map Kiki will finally make its way to the game in the third quarter of the year. Kiki is a futuristic-looking stage full of tall modern buildings and exclusive new features. Players will be able to use airboats in certain parts of Kiki, and there are special areas called Ascenders that’ll allow players to ascend or descend from great distances quickly. In the third quarter, there will also be an overhaul for the Weapon Mastery, increasing the weapon mastery max level.

The developers are looking to remake the map Vikendi in the fourth quarter. The developers want to update the visuals and add new features in terms of core gameplay to Vikendi. They also intend to overhaul Arcade Mode since there hasn’t been a major update since TDM. Kiki will also receive an update in the fourth quarter of 2022.