PUBG: Battlegrounds update 16.2 lets you stuff more weapons into a Tactical Pack

PUBG: Battlegrounds is always evolving, and the latest update has the potential to seriously shake up the meta. The Tactical Pack, along with some other new additions, is bringing a ton of new options to the battleground.

Update 16.2 has been detailed on the PUBG website, starting with the Tactical Pack, which spawns on all maps. This oversized backpack can hold multiples any weapon or attachment and just about any other item in the game. It can’t store another Tactical Pack, but it can hold things as large as a mountain bike — four of them, in fact. As a tradeoff, the Tactical Pack takes up your primary weapon slot, so anyone wearing one will have to take on the role of a carrier. They’ll also be the only one with access to the pack’s contents.

You could stuff the new Spotter Scope in there too. Another addition for update 16.2, this scope also spawns on all maps and takes up your primary weapon slot. Using it will turn you into a spotter, as the name says — you’ll be able to mark enemies and drones. Together, the Tactical Pack and Spotter Scope could make for some fresh strategies in the big-time battle royale game.

There’s even more content in update 16.2, from a new aim/sound lab in Training Mode to bug fixes and balance adjustments. Constant improvements and new content like this are paramount for PUBG, as it’s now a free-to-play title. To developer Krafton’s credit, making the switch increased its player count by a massive 486%.