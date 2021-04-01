PUBG Lite is closing down at the end of April

PUBG Lite, the low-spec, free-to-play version of PUBG Corps’ enormously successful PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, will be closing down at the end of April. The game can no longer be downloaded, but players who already have access can spend any in-game credits until April 29.

In an announcement released on the official PUBG website, PUBG Corp explained that shutting down the free-to-play version was a difficult decision that took “much deliberation.” As such, the service will end on April 29, with player support ending a month later on May 29.

Originally launched in Southeast Asia as a way to crack the specific needs of the local market, PUBG Lite would later launch in Europe. It would appear that engagement was just too low for PUBG Corp. to justify keeping the project running.

The announcement ended with the company thanking the players who had embraced the game, saying, “We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us, and please look forward to our future endeavors.”

It is impossible to know why this version is being shuttered, but it is likely that it struggled to compete with the mobile version of the game and that players choose to play on their phones over embracing the low-spec PC version.

The announcement doesn’t mention what might happen to any outstanding credit that players don’t spend, so this would appear to be a “use them or lose them” scenario.

PUBG Corp. has two more games set in the PUBG universe in development. PUBG: New State is a follow-up to PUBG Mobile, while there have been details released on the second project at this time.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.