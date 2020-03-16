PUBG Mobile pro league tournaments postponed due to coronavirus

The PUBG Corporation announced this morning that the World League and Americas League tournaments will be postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. The tournaments are expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

The company has already invested $5 million into the prize pool for this year’s tournament and has been working to establish pro leagues all over the world in preparation.

The PUBG Corporation has been putting greater focus on PUBG Mobile to help grow mobile esports, but the outbreak of the coronavirus is causing postponements and cancellations across the industry. Blizzard has already canceled all Overwatch League events, and EA has suspended all of its live esports events.

“The health of our players, staff, and contractors are our highest priority,” said PUBG Mobile global esports director James Yang. “While we’re saddened to post-pone our tournament, we’re dedicated to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We also see this as an opportunity to mobilize esports, and we’re working closely with our teams to further improve coverage of our servers around the world & Americas.”

The company will continue monitoring news on the coronavirus situation and will use social media to update everyone on when the tournaments will be rescheduled.