PUBG: New State releases globally for Android and iOS devices

PUBG: New State, the sequel of PUBG Mobile has finally started rolling out for Android and iOS devices globally. Players can download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to experience the futuristic graphics and brand new content, including TROI map, drones, weapon customization, squad recruitment, and more.

If you are not getting the option to install it, that’s because it will be rolled out slowly for all regions and all you have to do is wait for some time till it arrives for you. PUBG: New State intends to provide a PC-like gameplay experience on mobile devices while being compatible with even low-end devices.

The game size is about 1.5 GB, and it requires a free space of 2 GB to get installed on your device. In addition to this, PUBG: New State requires at least Android 6.0 or more, 2 GB RAM, and if you are an iOS user, you will need iOS 13.0 or above to run the game.

In the beginning, Erangel and TROI are the only maps available in PUBG: New State. Along with this, the game also features a Survival Pass just like the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile, in which players can complete various missions to early free and premium rewards.