PUBG console update adds cross-platform parties, 8v8 team deathmatch

Players can now build parties across platforms

PUBG console update adds cross-platform parties, 8v8 team deathmatch

Image via PUBG Corporation

This morning the latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, adding cross-platform parties to the game. Players will now be able to form parties together regardless of console. The update also adds a new 8 vs 8 Team Deathmatch game mode.

Aside from these two major features, some small gameplay alterations have also been added.

  • Damage for throwables such as the frag grenade has been reduced.
  • Smoke grenades now have a one-second fuse.
  • Fire spreads from Molotov cocktails 50% faster now.
  • The friends list now has four tabs, and players can search for other players on the same or different platforms.
  • A new parachute follow feature has also been added to the game allowing teammates to stick together when dropping into a match.

© 2020, Gamepur. All rights reserved