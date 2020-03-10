PUBG console update adds cross-platform parties, 8v8 team deathmatch
Players can now build parties across platforms
This morning the latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, adding cross-platform parties to the game. Players will now be able to form parties together regardless of console. The update also adds a new 8 vs 8 Team Deathmatch game mode.
Aside from these two major features, some small gameplay alterations have also been added.
- Damage for throwables such as the frag grenade has been reduced.
- Smoke grenades now have a one-second fuse.
- Fire spreads from Molotov cocktails 50% faster now.
- The friends list now has four tabs, and players can search for other players on the same or different platforms.
- A new parachute follow feature has also been added to the game allowing teammates to stick together when dropping into a match.