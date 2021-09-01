PUBG’s creator Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene leaves Krafton to form new studio

Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene, the creator of PUBG, has recently announced that has announced that he will be parting his ways with Krafton to form his own independent studio. The new studio will be based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Krafton will have a minority stake in it.

Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene will be working with a small team in his independent studio, and he will reveal more about his project later. However, at The Game Awards 2019, he and his team teased a new open-world game, Prologue, that they have been working on.

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years,” Brendan Greene said. “Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years.”

You can have a look at the official teaser of Prologue below that was showcased during the event.

The news of PlayerUnknown leaving Krafton shouldn’t come as a shock after he removed himself from the game’s development project back in March 2019. In addition to this, Krafton also removed his name from the game title “PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds” a few weeks ago to form PUBG Universe.