Puzzle Quest returns after 10 years, with Puzzle Quest 3 coming in March

It’s been more than a decade since we’ve seen a proper Puzzle Quest game, but that’s changing early this spring. After 10-plus years, Puzzle Quest 3 launches on PC and mobile devices on March 1.

The new gameplay trailer shows the game in action, and it contains all the fantasy tropes you’d expect from the series. The same assassin, barbarian, sorcerer, and templar classes from before are shown battling skeletons, orcs, and of course, a massive dragon. You’ll be able to play the class that fits you best as you embark on your own quest in March.

For those unfamiliar, Puzzle Quest and its sequel — released in 2007 and 2010, respectively — are combinations of match-three gem gameplay and RPG mechanics. You do battle by matching gems of the same color, unleashing spells and attacks based on the color and power level of the gems in question. The bigger matching chains you make, the faster you’ll take down your opponents. It was a novel concept back in the day on the original DS and PSP.

The concept was also used for a sci-fi spinoff called Galactrix, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and Magic: The Gathering – Puzzle Quest, but it’s been quite a while since the standard series got a new entry. Pre-registration is open now, and signing up early will “unlock rewards at launch,” according to the new trailer’s description.