Puzzles & Dragons celebrate its 10th anniversary and will release to the Nintendo Switch

Puzzle & Dragons initially debuted on mobile devices 10 years, and to celebrate the anniversary, the team will be launching the game on the Nintendo Switch beginning February 19. You’ll be able to pick it up from the Nintendo eShop and grab it for your account. The game was developed for the Switch from the ground up, giving players the chance to check out the various games dungeon maker and earn achievements as they progress through it.

You have the standard quest mode, a single-player adventure where there will be 16 dungeons you’ll need to work your way through, with over 75 floors. You can choose to play these by yourself or have a four-player co-op match.

There are multiple game modes available in Puzzles & Dragons on the Nintendo Switch, including a multiplayer mode where you can play an eight-player competitive game. The multiplayer mode will have you attempting to reach the high score, with the best total being crowned the winner. There’s the World Match where you challenge random players, the Friend Match where you’ll be playing off against friends in a lobby, or you can play these modes offline against NPCs.

If you’re like to be a bit more creative, there’s a custom mode where you can create and share the dungeons you make. If you have a few friends already playing the game, you can share your creations with them to see how well they do and compare notes.

These modes are available to play through the Nintendo Switch’s TV, tabletop, or handheld mode. You will need a Nintendo Online subscription to participate in any online multiplayer game modes. Puzzles & Dragons arrive to the Nintendo Switch starting on February 19