Quake gets 120 fps upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Having released earlier this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, Quake now has proper next-generation console support. Available now, the free update brings a 120 frames per second target with a dynamic 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the hardware and the title’s demands, it’s likely the Series X and PS5 versions stick to that 4K ceiling with the potential for Series S to drop under that target when running at 120fps.

Prior to this update, the next-gen consoles were running the enhanced edition of Quake at a native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second under backwards compatibility. The other consoles’ resolution and framerate targets according to the Bethesda FAQ are as follows:

Nintendo Switch – 720p at 60fps in handheld; 1080p at 60fps docked

PlayStation 4 – 1080p at 60fps

PlayStation 4 Pro – Native 4K at 60fps

Xbox One – 1080P at 60fps

Xbox One X – Native 4K at 60fps

The Quake remaster, developed by Nightdive Studios, released August this year. It features online competitive multiplayer and co-op with full cross-play between all platforms from Switch to PC. This new release also added an entirely new campaign created by Machine Games of modern Wolfenstein fame.