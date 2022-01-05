Rainbow Six Extraction and Siege coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, Ubisoft+ also on the way

Leading up to Rainbow Six Extraction’s launch on January 20, the Xbox Wire twitter page officially announced that the game would be coming to Game Pass on the same day. Anyone who already has a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for the console, PC, or Ultimate edition will play it on launch day. Rainbow Six Siege will also be available on the same day.

The announcement provides a solid foundation for eager Rainbow Six Extraction players leading up to launch day. The one-to-three-player tactical PvE shooter will heavily enforce careful gameplay and encourage everyone to work together towards staying alive as they face off against an alien threat.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be coming to Game Pass, but Rainbow Six Siege will be added as well. The two may have similar names but are starkly different from each other. Siege features two teams of four players fighting it out against one another as they attempt to complete specific objectives, with each player using a hero with unique powers, weapons, and skills. We can expect similar skills, weapons, and tactics to be featured in Rainbow Six Extraction, with more of a focus on PvE combat.

While Rainbow Six Extraction and Siege coming to Game Pass are the big announcements, Ubisoft has also teased that their subscription platform, Ubisoft+, is headed to the platform. Unfortunately, we don’t have concrete details about how this will work and how players will benefit from this partnership.

Still, it might be something similar to what’s happened between EA and Xbox regarding EA Play, which only means more games are expected to make their way to Game Pass owners. We’ll be hearing more details in the future about what this means, and what type of benefits Xbox Game Pass subscribers will acquire.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on January 20 to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.