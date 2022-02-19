rainbow-six-siege-operation-demon-veil-adds-new-defender-azami

Today, Ubisoft officially revealed the next Operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Azami is a new Defender who will join the roster in Y7S1 Operation Demon Veil, bringing an innovative ability with her that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Azami’s work in security in the private sector has helped her hone her skills and given her a flair for style, which is why she wears such a flashy suit. Her ability, the Kiba Barrier, is a bulletproof surface that can be deployed anywhere on any map.

Two separate chemicals form the Kiba Barrier in the custom Kunai that Azami throws from a launcher attached to her arm. Once the Kunai hits a surface, the gasses are released, and the Kiba Barrier forms. It’s a decent-sized circle that allows her to create new defenses or obstructions wherever feels useful for her team.

Explosives and exploding gadgets will destroy the Kiba Barrier, as will three melee attacks. If an Attacker can get close enough, that is. Azami can use this ability to fortify weak walls, add extra protection for other Defenders to take advantage of with their gadgets or mess with the enemy.

Azami is equipped with an SMG and automatic shotgun. She’s lethal in tight spaces but falls short when it comes to long distance battles. As such, players are better off using her to secure the areas around them and cause Attackers to act unnaturally, allowing them to be taken out more easily.

This new Defender will be available in Rainbow Six Siege when Operation Demon Veil launches in the coming weeks. Any owners of the game on PC can try her out on the test server to feel how the Kiba Barrier can help them early.