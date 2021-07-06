Red Dead Online Blood Money update arriving July 13

After being teased as its summer update, the next big content drop for Red Dead Online finally has a name and release date. Revealed as part of this week’s update for Red Dead Online, the update will be titled “Blood Money” and release on July 13.

For the time being, it’s not clear what will be included in the Blood Money update for Red Dead Online. However, Rockstar has previously hinted that the game’s summer update, which Blood Money likely is, would let players join the criminal underbelly of Saint Denis and take part in some illegal activities to make extra money. Today’s post on the Rockstar newswire also revealed that a trailer for the update would arrive tomorrow.

This week, however, Red Dead Online players can still look forward to the game’s usual bonuses and discounts. Anyone that takes on the game’s multiplayer Showdown Modes or story missions will be rewarded with twice the cash and XP. That’s not all though, as high-ranking players will also be receiving their own bonuses this week.

Anyone that wins a Showdown Mode game this week will receive a reward for 30% off an ability card upgrade. Likewise, completing the mission “Kill Them, Each and Every One” will earn players a free treasure map.

High-ranking players have some additional rewards to claim though. Any player that’s over rank 100 and is a moonshiner will get an offer for three gold bars off any bar theme if they win a Showdown Mode match. Likewise, any player over rank 100 this week will get an offer for 50% off any weapon. Anyone that decides to customize their guns with a modification will also get an offer for $0% off any revolver, as well as 200 express revolver ammo.