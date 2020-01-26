Report claims Konami working on two new trips to Silent Hill

A combination of reports from a renowned information leaker and sources from Eurogamer have sparked speculation that Konami is working on two new games for the Silent Hill franchise.

The Twitter user in question AestheticGamer, who has previously let slip details from Capcom games, claimed earlier in the week in a short series of Tweets that two games were coming from the horror series, one which would act as a soft reboot for the franchise, and another in the point and click style reminiscent of Telltale games series.



AestheticGamer on Twitter In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works.

AestheticGamer on Twitter This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami.

The report from Eurogamer also highlights horror genre specialist website Rely on Horror also has sources that have said that a new Silent Hill game is on the way.

Ex-Konami stalwart Hideo Kojima has previously hinted that his new game is going to be back to the horror genre as seen in the below tweet and having involvement in the last Silent Hill game to see the light of day, Silent Hills P.T. (short for playable trailer), the timing would seem to align with new games in the works.

HIDEO_KOJIMA on Twitter As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only.

The source who reported their information to Eurogamer claims that the animosity towards Kojima and Konami may finally be starting to subside, though no clues as to the extent of this are known.

Konami has been hands-off in the last few years with video game development, with the majority of their output coming from mobile titles. But with this year present a console generational leap, and with Kojima now seemingly with more time on his hands, patching up the relationship could pave the way for more Silent Hill with him at the helm. Being an independent studio will also present some more assurances to Kojima too.

We wouldn’t start dreaming of a new Metal Gear Solid any time soon.