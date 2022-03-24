Reportedly scrapped MyRise story in WWE 2K22 confirmed by former wrestler Bray Wyatt

Data mining isn’t really a new process. Determined modders and data miners have been finding cut content in all kinds of games for decades now. The inclusion of social media has just made sharing these details quickly far more common. Just weeks after its release, we already have details on cut content for WWE 2K22.

The wrestler formally known as Bray Wyatt, was just one of over 100 people released from the company since the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns. While several superstars like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, and the wrestler formally known as Nia Jax are present in the game, Bray is gone. As data miners have discovered, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in the game at one time.

Reddit user u/Pepsiguy2 made a post to explain a storyline from the game’s MyRise mode where Bray Wyatt’s darker persona known as The Fiend would possess superstar Dana Brooke, and your player character would then embark on a quest to save her.

Not true. That was the angle for the video game — Windham (@Windham6) March 22, 2022

When an account on Twitter tried to say that this was a story for television the wrestler took the time to correct them, confirming that voice lines were indeed recorded. While no costumes were found in these files, given the reward progression for WWE 2K22 it’s likely this would have been a longer story that gives lots of attribute points and possibly some costumes related to The Fiend.