Resident Evil 4 Reveals Two New DLC

Earlier this year, Resident Evil 4 Remake was released to critical acclaim thanks to its great re-telling of the story and fun, smooth gameplay. Unfortunately, the hype around the game died quickly after everyone completed it, and more highly anticipated titles were released. Everyone figured that there would be more content released eventually, but Capcom remained silent for months. Now it seems like they’ve finally broken their silence at the most recent Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023 show.

It’s official: Resident Evil 4 Remake VR and Separate Ways modes are coming on September 21, 2023. This is a welcome surprise, as many were anticipating both of these things in 2024 at the earliest. Capcom has never been shy about releasing DLC, so it’s no surprise that one of the two additions will be available for $9.99. What is surprising is that the VR mode will be free for those who own the base game.

Related: All Storyline Changes in Resident Evil 4

It’s Been A While Ada

Image via Capcom

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the original Resident Evil 4 that was released on Gamecube, PlayStation 2, and eventually Steam, Ada Wong had a couple of campaigns that coincided with the original story. In one of them, Assignment Ada, players get the chance to fight through the village with Ada as she tries to find a Las Plagas sample for her employers. This mode was relatively short and ended with a single boss fight against a familiar face. Despite its length, it was relatively popular among the community.

The other campaign is the one that is being reintroduced in the remake. This campaign, Separate Ways, involves Ada Wong once again as she works alongside Leon in the shadows. If it’s anything like the previous version, it’s set to be a good-sized campaign, which will answer some of the questions many had about the base game. We expect to see a lot more Leon and perhaps a lot less Ashley as we change points of view on the mysterious femme fatale.

Related: The Resident Evil 4 Remake is a resounding success and showcases the best way to approach a remake – Review

If there’s anything these remakes have taught us, it’s that the world of Resident Evil is making a big return. We have no doubt that the DLC will deliver and that the acting, action, and visuals will live up to the billing. Let’s hope that the fans grow to love this new version of Ada as much as the original incarnation and that the overall direction is as tight as the original campaign.

.