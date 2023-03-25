All Storyline Changes in Resident Evil 4

No matter how hard we try, we can’t escape the inevitable comparisons between remasters and their original releases, especially with a game as iconic as Resident Evil 4. However, this time, Capcom’s changes go beyond just sprucing up the graphics and gameplay. Instead, they’ve rewritten the saga’s timeline from 2019, which is either a “what if” scenario or the new canon of the series. Still, one thing is for sure; it’s an update that demands attention.

We could go on for hours about all the changes in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but we don’t want to keep you here until 2045. So, let us highlight the most significant differences between 2005 original and the new release that you simply can’t miss.

Los iluminados

As the primary antagonist in the Resident Evil 4 remake, this cult is no stranger to fans. But this time, we’re getting an even more raw and explicit depiction of what Saddler’s organization did to the hapless village and all the poor souls who didn’t fare as well as Ashley.

Ashley

When it comes to Ashley, she’s the character with the most significant makeover between the two versions of Resident Evil 4. Rather than being a pesky, helpless princess in need of rescue, Capcom has blessed us with a more authentic depiction of a young woman facing the nightmare that permeates the game’s plot. The result is an experience that harkens back to the spine-chilling horror vibe that defined the Raccoon City trilogy.

Luis

Luis is another character that excited us after the original change/remake. We’re not just saying that because of his more significant involvement in the story; Luis’ past is more connected than ever to Resident Evil, as he worked for Umbrella in this new timeline. Additionally, his death at the hands of Krauser made the closure of who was initially “just another one of the bunch” much more personal.

Saddler

A game truly tantalizes players when it reveals its chief baddie in a manner that’s both clever and cunning. While some may prefer Resident Evil 4’s original approach to unveiling the main villain, few can argue that giving Saddler more screen time in the remake allowed other heroes and villains to strut their stuff for longer. Instead, it was about teasing the audience until the perfect moment to reveal this bad guy.

The Ending

Without giving too much away, let’s say that Resident Evil 4 remake finally ties up a loose end that the original game left dangling: the enigmatic Ada Wong. She’s always been a bit of a mystery within the series. Still, now that we know more about her, Capcom can take some creative license to reveal her hidden past, a history that only the most die-hard fans knew about during the original game’s heyday.

At first glance, the changes between the two versions of Resident Evil 4 may seem like minor details. Still, they add up to a vast transformation. Your best bet is to dive in and experience it before Capcom unleashes even more new content.