Resident Evil live-action Netflix series release date confirmed, premieres in July

Streaming giant Netflix has revealed the release date for its anticipated live-action Resident Evil series. We’ll be heading to New Raccoon City to see what the Umbrella Corporation is up to this time on July 14.

Netflix revealed the Resident Evil series release date on Twitter, where it also showcased three creepy new posters that give us a look at the infamous T-Virus and a pill labeled “Joy.” You can see the three posters below.

Evil has Evolved.



The new live action Resident Evil series premieres July 14. pic.twitter.com/f7mEH2LsjN — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2022

Resident Evil follows Jade Wesker across two timelines in an original story. One where Jade and her sister Billie begin unraveling dark secrets about New Raccoon City and their father (and game villain) Albert Wesker. The second timeline sees Jade in the future following the outbreak of the T-Virus, which has left the world largely unpopulated and full of zombies and other nightmarish creatures.

From July 14, eight hour-long episodes of Resident Evil will air on Netflix. Andrew Dabb (of Supernatural fame) acts as the show’s primary writer. Lance Reddick (you know him from Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West, and Destiny) headlines as Albert Wesker with the rest of the cast rounded out by Adeline Rudolph, Ella Balinska, Paola Nunez, Siena Agudong, and Tamara Smart.

With talent behind Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead involved in the form of Bronwen Hughes as an executive producer and director (of the first two episodes), there is some hope that Netflix’s Resident Evil series will be worth a watch. The Milla Jovovich-starred film franchise was entertaining enough, so here’s hoping the show will be too.