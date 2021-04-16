Resident Evil Village runs at 4K 60 FPS on next gen, until you turn on raytracing

Resident Evil Village will be running at 4K 60 FPS on both Microsoft and Sony’s most powerful consoles, according to official information released by Capcom. That performance will take a 25% hit with raytracing turned on, however, as the framerates will drop to 45.

Neither next gen version will take advantage of Dynamic Resolution Scaling to maintain a steady 60 FPS, instead opting for a more visually striking constant 4K, and a set frame rate instead.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will still be miles ahead of the older generation, as the PlayStation 4 PRO and Xbox One X will run the game at just 1080p and 60 FPS and can run an upscaled 4K at 30 FPS.

While the fact that $500 dollar consoles can run visually demanding games at 4K and 60 FPS is certainly impressive, we are starting to see just how demanding raytracing is. Even for Nvidia GPUs with built-in cores that are specifically designed to deal with the complex math behind raytracing, it can have a huge impact on performance.

It is not surprising to see a 25% performance hit when a game needs to use a software solution to the intricate problem that is raytracing, but it does knock the shine off certain assumptions that may have been made about how well both next gen consoles would handle the task.

With 4K resolutions and 60 FPS largely locked in as the standard for the next generation, we expect to see a lot of strides made on raytracing over the coming years. The advanced lighting technique is commonly touted as a major feature of upcoming releases, and we don’t expect that to change any time soon. If it always comes with such a large performance dip, it might just lose its luster for the average gamer.

Resident Evil Village will be launching on May 7th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.