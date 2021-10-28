Resident Evil Village ships over 5 million units in 5 months

Blockbuster horror title Resident Evil Village is selling faster than its predecessor, with over five million units shipped in a little over five months. The previous entry in the series, Resident Evil 7, took roughly 15 months to hit the same target.

Series publisher Capcom announced the milestone via a press release, citing a “steady growth of sales supported by multifaceted expansion of [the] series overall.” It also seems that RE 7 has now shipped a total of over 10 million units since launching in January 2017, with the overall series now exceeding 100 million units shipped. This puts Resident Evil at the forefront of blockbuster horror gaming franchises.

Aside from RE 7, it appears that Village has also sold faster than Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 6 (via VGC). While RE 6 had stronger sales at launch, it only hit 4.9 million units shipped after 5 months. RE 2 Remake only reached five million copies shipped after 11 months. As for RE 3 Remake, Capcom cited 3.6 million copies shipped as of January of this year and hasn’t updated since, meaning it probably didn’t hit the 5-million mark.

Capcom notes in its press release that the company is continuing to leverage the Resident Evil brand into other mediums, mentioning both the recently released Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG animated series, as well as the upcoming live-action film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. With a two-pronged approach of well-received gaming entries and expansion into other medium, the Resident Evil brand isn’t going away any time soon.