Resident Evil Village’s final demo will now be available for a full week

The multi-platform demo for Resident Evil Village will now be available for longer than initially planned. Instead of players having just 24 hours to squeeze in their 60 minutes of gameplay, the demo is now set to be available for a week.

The original 24 hour window was from 5 PM PT on May 1. The demo will now be available through the next week until 5 PM PT on May 9. Capcom extended the window due to feedback from fans who didn’t have the time to squeeze in 60 minutes of Resident Evil Village in the initial time frame. This gives all fans more of a chance of experiencing the game before it comes out on May 7, as well as a couple of bonus days for those who want to try it before they buy it.

The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

To date, PlayStation users have had two chances to experience Resident Evil Village already. The first demo was set in the game’s village open-world, while the most recent demo took players to the enclosed castle area that Lady Dimitrescu stalks with her daughters.

This final demo gives players the option to experience both areas as much as they want. The only caveat is that there’s a time limit of 60 minutes. Once players have clocked up enough time, the demo will lock them out. Splitting your time between both areas is a wise move if you’re trying to get an understanding of the final game.