Returnal wins Best Game at 2022 BAFTA Game Awards – full winners list

Earlier today, the BAFTA Games Awards were held in the United Kingdom, celebrating the best in video games of 2021. Returnal came out on top winning four of the nine BAFTAs it was nominated for, including Best Game, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Unpacking all walked away with two wins.

Deathloop and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, unfortunately for fans of those games, came away empty after being nominated for seven and five different categories respectfully. The indie community had a good night with Unpacking, Inscryption, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, The Artful Escape, Toem, and Before Your Eyes all winning at least one award.

Here are all the winners for each category: