Riot Games announces TFT Gizmos & Gadgets international tournament

Riot Games is announcing the upcoming TFT Gizmos & Gadgets tournament, an international tournament that sets out to improve many of the controversial aspects of past TFT tournaments. Here, the “top 32 players from around the world” will compete for the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship title, as well as a massive $300,000 prize pool.

Players can qualify on a mix of ladder and tournament play. Western players can also compete in a one-day event after each region’s Finals and “grab the last two spots in the TFT Gizmos and Gadgets championship.”

A new tournament format will also be in place, rewarding each player based on the results of each round. The points a player earns go down a simple sliding scale, with first-place earning 8 points while last place wins 1 point. Players will be split into lobbies where they play 3 games, will shuffle and play 3 games again, and the top 16 players will advance to Day 3.

On the final day, the first player to hit 18 points and 1 first-place finish will win the top prize! Here are the prize totals that players are competing for:

Image via Riot Games

You can head to the official TFT Twitch channel to catch the tournament here. Day 1 of the tournament will start on April 29, 2 AM PT, while Day 2 and Day 3 will follow the days after on the same times.