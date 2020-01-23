Riot Games fires back against DFEH’s claims for low harassment settlement number

Back in December, Riot Games had settled in regards to a sexual harassment case filed by two female employees. However, earlier this week, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) noted that the victims were due more than the $10 million settlement that was originally reached, instead quoting a number of around $400 million. This morning, Riot Games fired back with several pieces of court papers.

The company provided details on these new filings, noting that the claims of the DFEH, along with the Division of Labor Standards, are “outrageous” and “reckless.” It said that the methods used to calculate the $400 million number utilize “numerous methodological deficiencies,” all of which “makes the ultimate conclusion wholly unsound.” Riot also made stated that the claim by the group “is completely lacking in factual legal support,” filled with “inflammatory misstatements and insinuations.”

In addition, Riot also accused the group of speaking to the L.A. Times on the matter. It believes that it went out of its way to drum up publicity, based upon “grossly distorted and misleading” information. With the move, the DFEH simply fabricated the number to “garner sensational headlines and pressure Riot in the public.” The publisher summed up the group’s claim as “a clickbait number designed to get attention.”

Riot Games headquarters, screengrab via Riot Games

Riot Games also accused the DFEH of “systematic discrimination” when it came to its claim that there were “no enforceable changes to employment policies” following the lawsuit. It says that it’s taken great steps to make changes, including “mandatory anti-harassment and discrimination training for all employees.”

In short, the company believes that the court needs to “disregard the DFEH’s objection” and “approve the ($10m) settlement.”

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what the judge does, as the one handling the case will make a decision on Feb. 3.