Risk of Rain 2 content update 5 patch notes

Risk of Rain 2 is dive-rolling out of early access today. Grasped in its hands is a massive wad of paper, patch notes for content update 5 which finishes the game, turning it into version 1.0 and officially releasing Hopoo Games’ developers from their desks.

There are, frankly, too many changes to highlight just a few, but the patch contains a plethora of new content, bug fixes, quality of life changes, and a whole lot of balancing.

You can find the full patch notes below.

Major Content

Added System: Game Ending The game now includes a proper ending, with credits and cutscene.

Added System: Server Browser Quickplay served an important function at launch – but the QP featureset is barebones. Not only that, but the game has evolved past needing to just find a match – you need to find the right match. We think a built-in Server Browser (and hosting) will still allow you to connect and find other players easily while also providing a lot of the features and choices you want to make before connecting to a game.

Added System: Intro Cutscene The game now includes an intro cutscene!

Added New Survivor New Survivor: Captain

Added New Stage New Final Stage: ???

Added 4 New Music Tracks

New Track: Through a Cloud, Darkly

New Track: …con lentitud poderosa

New Track: You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Ukulele

New Track: Lacrimosum

Added New Survivor Skin

New Survivor Skin: Captain Skin

Added 2 New Monsters

New Monster: ???

New Monster: ???

Added New Boss

New Final Boss: ???

Added New Interactable

New Interactable: Scrapper

Added 7 Items and 3 Equipment to the game

New Item: Item Scrap (White, Green, Red, Yellow)

New Boss Item: Molten Perforator

New Boss Item: Shatterspleen

New Boss Item: Mired Urn

New Lunar Item: Defiant Gouge

New Lunar Item: Mercurial Rachis

New Lunar Item: Purity

New Equipment: Super Massive Leech

New Equipment: Gorag’s Opus

New Equipment: Forgive Me Please

Added 3 Character Challenges to the game

New Captain Challenge: Captain Mastery

New Captain Challenge: Wanderlust

New Captain Challenge: Worth Every Penny

Added 3 Challenges to the game

New Challenge: I Love Dying!

New Challenge: Washed Away

New Challenge: The Calm

Added 36 Lore Entries to the game

New Item Lore Entry: Molten Perforator

New Item Lore Entry: Shatterspleen

New Item Lore Entry: Mired Urn

New Item Lore Entry: Super Massive Leech

New Item Lore Entry: Gorag’s Opus

New Item Lore Entry: Forgive Me Please

New Item Lore Entry: Soulbound Catalyst

New Item Lore Entry: Bandolier

New Item Lore Entry: The Crowdfunder

New Item Lore Entry: Old Guillotine

New Item Lore Entry: Jade Elephant

New Item Lore Entry: Blast Shower

New Item Lore Entry: Lepton Daisy

New Item Lore Entry: Shattering Justice

New Item Lore Entry: Topaz Brooch

New Item Lore Entry: Ocular HUD

New Item Lore Entry: Unstable Tesla Coil

New Item Lore Entry: Milky Chrysalis

New Item Lore Entry: Will-o’-the-wisp

New Item Lore Entry: Gnarled Woodsprite

New Item Lore Entry: Halcyon Seed

New Item Lore Entry: Purity

New Item Lore Entry: Glowing Meteorite

New Item Lore Entry: Preon Accumulator

New Item Lore Entry: Aegis

New Monster Lore Entry: Clay Dunestrider

New Monster Lore Entry: Alloy Vulture

New Monster Lore Entry: Imp

New Monster Lore Entry: Void Reaver

New Monster Lore Entry: ???

New Monster Lore Entry: ???

New Monster Lore Entry: ???

New Stage Lore Entry: ???

New Character Lore Entry: Huntress

New Character Lore Entry: Captain

New Character Lore Entry: MUL-T

Gameplay Changes

General

Bleeds now refresh all existing bleed durations on that target. This affects both enemies and players, and is a huge change for how bleeds will work.

existing bleed durations on that target. This affects both enemies and players, and is a change for how bleeds will work. Increase difficulty rate over time for all difficulties by +10%.

Slightly reworked OSP. The goal is to fix inconsistencies and make it actually protect you from one-shots – while also fixing some abuse cases with curse. The threshold for OSP is now displayed on the healthbar with a faint graphic. Now has a lingering 0.1s duration when activated. 🌧 Now is subtracted via Curse (Shaped Glass, Artifact of Glass, etc), i.e a curse of 10% will remove OSP entirely. 🌧 Update OSP logic so it still triggers if you receive multiple sources of damage in the same frame that go past OSP values, i.e Malachite Lesser Wisps

Elites

Blazing, Overloading, Glacial 🌧Health Bonus: 470% ⇒ 400%

Malachite, Celestine 🌧Health Bonus: 2350% ⇒ 1800%

Developer Notes: We’ve had a lot of feedback that elite health has always felt a bit bloated – and that subsequently, it makes the Old Guillotine feel required. Our intent is to make characters less reliant on the Old Guillotine, and to make it feel more like an elite hate item – and less of an overall DPS item.

Survivors

🌧🌧🌧 Mobility skills are now considered ‘sprinting’, scaling with sprint speed multipliers and also sprinting after use.

Melee Survivors 🌧 Melee skills will now perform more consistently at high attack speeds. Melee skills will now scale hitpause duration with attack speed – since the pause when hitting enemies were static, melee characters actually scaled poorly with attack speed. Melee skills will now ‘hold’ you in the air better at high attack speeds.

Added a ‘Keyword’ system. Keywords are just words to describe common repeated behavior without explaining it every time. Added the following keywords: Freezing Stunning Shocking Poisonous Regenerative Agile Percent HP Sonic Boom Weaken Expose Heavy

MUL-T

Developer Notes: MUL-T has gotten some love from this patch to really push forward the idea that his weapons are strong in specific roles. Faster swap time and more responsive actions for the weapons will (hopefully) make weapon swapping feel better. We’ve also admittedly creeped cooldowns down over time, and MUL-T felt a bit left behind. Base Acceleration: 25 ⇒ 30 Rebar Puncher Now charges after firing, rather than before. Scrap Launcher Now behaves like a rocket instead of a grenade Lifetime: 3s ⇒ 4s Explosion Radius: 5m ⇒ 7m Velocity: 70 m/s ⇒ 100 m/s Nail Gun No longer has an initial shotgun of 6 nails. Now has a final shotgun of 12 nails. Now fires in a consistent corkscrew pattern Proc Coefficient: 0.4 ⇒ 0.6 Damage: 60% ⇒ 70% Wind-down duration: 0s ⇒ 1.152s Retool Swap duration: 0.7s ⇒ 0.4s Transport Mode Cooldown: 8s ⇒ 6s

Developer Notes: MUL-T has gotten some love from this patch to really push forward the idea that his weapons are strong in specific roles. Faster swap time and more responsive actions for the weapons will (hopefully) make weapon swapping feel better. We’ve also admittedly creeped cooldowns down over time, and MUL-T felt a bit left behind. Mercenary

Developer Notes: The Mercenary was always supposed to be the highest skill-cap survivor. However, in actual gameplay he became very flow-charty, using abilities directly off cooldown while holding down M1. The intent for all these changes is to allow skill expression, dynamic cooldowns, and higher risk vs reward in fight with the new ‘Exposed’ debuff. The hope is that the character will be stronger for advanced players, but weaker for new players. Base Health: 140 (+42 per level) ⇒ 110 (+33 per level) Base Regeneration: 2.5 health / second ⇒ 1 health / second NEW Debuff: Exposed Striking an Exposed target reduces all cooldowns by 1 second and deals an additional +350% base damage Laser Sword Third Strike Damage: 300% ⇒ 130% Third hit now applies ‘Exposed’ debuff The second and third hit of the combo can no longer be started in the middle of other attacks Whirlwind Ground Speed Multiplier: 6 ⇒ 8 Blinding Assault Cooldown: 7s ⇒ 8s Can now be canceled mid-attack by both Whirlwind and Rising Thunder Slicing Winds Last hit now applies ‘Exposed’ debuff

Developer Notes: The Mercenary was always supposed to be the highest skill-cap survivor. However, in actual gameplay he became very flow-charty, using abilities directly off cooldown while holding down M1. The intent for all these changes is to allow skill expression, dynamic cooldowns, and higher risk vs reward in fight with the new ‘Exposed’ debuff. The hope is that the character will be stronger for advanced players, but weaker for new players. Acrid

Developer Notes: Acrid has always been a melee-ranged hybrid. We want greater rewards for engaging in melee and completing your M1 combo for players who enjoy a more aggressive playstyle. NEW Buff: Regenerate Regenerate for 10% health over 0.5 seconds. Vicious Wounds Third hit of the combo now grants ‘Regenerate’ buff Ravenous Bite Now grants ‘Regenerate’ buff Frenzied Leap 🌧Now (properly) stuns

Developer Notes: Acrid has always been a melee-ranged hybrid. We want greater rewards for engaging in melee and completing your M1 combo for players who enjoy a more aggressive playstyle. Artificer

Developer Notes: We want to enforce the Artificer’s role as a high-damage, high AoE character. Nano-Bomb in general was core to the fantasy, but was pretty much inferior to Nano-Spear in every way. Plasma Bolt Blast Radius: 4m ⇒ 6m Charged Nano-Bomb Now has slight gravity Blast Radius: 10m ⇒ 14m Blast Damage, Max Charge: 1200% ⇒ 2000% Blast Force: 1300 ⇒ 3000 Lifetime: 5s ⇒ 10s Improved FX for clarity Ion Surge No longer has -75% damage falloff at the edge of the blast

Developer Notes: We want to enforce the Artificer’s role as a high-damage, high AoE character. Nano-Bomb in general was core to the fantasy, but was pretty much inferior to Nano-Spear in every way. Items

Monster Tooth Healing: 8 (+8 per stack) ⇒ 8 🌧Now also heals for 2% (+2% per stack) of maximum health

Medkit Healing: 24 (+24 per stack) ⇒ 20 🌧Now also heals for 5% (+5% per stack) of maximum health

Repulsion Armor Plate Now properly reduces damage from environmental effects

Warbanner 🌧 Now also places a Warbanner when activating the Teleporter Improve VFX to be less opaque, since it will always be near the Teleporter

Death Mark Debuff Duration: 7s ⇒ 7s (+7s per stack) 🌧Remove text stating that the damage bonus scaled with stacks

Old Guillotine Execute Threshold: ~20% (+20% per stack) ⇒ 13% (+13% per stack)

Developer Notes: Since we’ve re-tuned the health of elites across the board, the Guillotine should be appropriately re-tuned as well.

Runald’s/Kjaro’s Band

Developer Notes: The two rings have undergone a bit of a rework, working off of an internal cooldown rather than a chance on-hit. We’re hoping that this can help diversify one of our “on-hit” items to be more than just attacking enemies and hoping things activate. We’ve also changed the behavior of Kjaro’s to be more of the AoE option, while Runald’s is the single target option. Proc Chance: 8% ⇒ 100% Now has an internal cooldown of 10 seconds Now has a minimum threshold of only triggering on attacks that deal 400% or greater damage Runald’s Band Ice Blast Damage: 250% (+125% per stack) ⇒ 250% (+250% per stack) Ice Debuff Duration: 3s ⇒ 3s (+3s per stack) Kjaro’s Band Fire Tornado Damage: 500% (+250% per stack) ⇒ 300% (+300% per stack) Fire Tornado Hitbox Width: 4.8m ⇒ 13m No longer moves

Developer Notes: The two rings have undergone a bit of a rework, working off of an internal cooldown rather than a chance on-hit. We’re hoping that this can help diversify one of our “on-hit” items to be more than just attacking enemies and hoping things activate. We’ve also changed the behavior of Kjaro’s to be more of the AoE option, while Runald’s is the single target option. H3AD-5T v2 Reworked logic for calculating fall speed so it scales better while falling farther. Now has the following behavior: Damage Coefficient: 1000% – 10,000% at maximum speed Explosion Radius: 5m – 100m at maximum speed Improved FX

Interstellar Desk Plant Healing Radius: 3m (+1.5m per stack) ⇒ 5m (+5m per stack) Healing: 5% max health every 1 second ⇒ 5% max health every 0.5 second

Milky Chrysalis Now grants true flight and antigravity instead of jump-to-hover. Pressing jump now performs a short dash in the direction of movement with a 0.5s cooldown.

Strides of Heresy No longer puts you in combat

Helfire Tincture Helfire Radius: 10m ⇒ 15m Helfire Duration: 8s ⇒ 12s Improve VFX and SFX

Effigy of Grief Now placed at where you’re aiming, rather than at your feet No longer is consumed on use. Now limited to 5 per map per character.

Little Disciple Fire Rate: 0.5s ⇒ 1.6s Damage Coefficient: 100% (+100% per stack ) ⇒ 300% (+300% per stack) 🌧Fire Rate now scales with movement speed

Stages

3D Printers will appear more often on all stages, ~50% more

3D Printers will cost less to spawn on all stages, ~50% less

The new interactable, the Scrapper, can now appear on all stages

Titanic Plains 🌧 Update with new visuals to make it depressing

Sky Meadow Update with new visuals and functionality that leads to the final stage

Bazaar Between Time Base Portal Chance: 25% for the first portal ⇒ 37.5% for the first portal Lunar Buds: 4 ⇒ 5

Monsters & Bosses

Mini Mushrum 🌧 Base Health: 360 (+108 per level) ⇒ 290 (+87 per level)

Parent 🌧 Base Health: 1200 (+360 per level) ⇒ 900 (+270 per level)

Lesser Wisp Now properly stops charging attack sound when interrupted

Imp Overlord 🌧Maximum Blink Distance: 600m ⇒ 300m Now throws Void Spikes in a staggered fashion, rather than all at once

Magma Worm 🌧Maximum “Blink” Distance: 600m ⇒ 300m Now considerably more aggressive and better able to hit targets

Developer Notes: The blink behavior of both the Imp Overlord and the Magma Worm allows it to follow players between platforms, but it leads a lot of the times to the bosses blinking across the map to attack drones and turrets. While they may still do that, it’ll be a bit less pronounced.

Void Reaver Now attempts to lead its Void Bombs in a straight line against its target Updated AI to fire more aggressively and backpedal when its target is too close AI now has 360° vision

Bison 🌧 Add spawn effect and animation (finally!)



Quality of Life

🌧 Added a language dropdown menu to the Main Menu

Audio has received an overall mix pass

Reduced the audio levels of the Magma Worm, Imp Overlord, and Clay Dunestrider

Updated the Teleporter model

Updated the Ukulele model

Improved Infusion VFX to be more noticeable

Reduced brightness of some Mercenary effects to they are less white and have more color

Fixed dithering for several on-character item displays

Updated the kick system to be able to supply detailed messages and enforce version matching when connecting to a server

Added functionality for servers and lobbies to provide mod info and reject players for mismatches

Servers can now define behavior to run upon entering character select by supplying a “server_pregame.cfg” config file

Updated “MUL-T: Gotcha!” challenge to allow Preon tendrils to count toward completion

A bunch of other stuff we probably forgot!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with spread from bloom being applied to both minimum and maximum spread (ie you could never have a bullet travel dead-center when your spread bloom is at maximum) for Commando’s Phase Blast, Huntress’ Ballista, and MUL-T’s Rebar Puncher

Fixed potential physics crash that could occur if a character attempts to use a melee attack after crossfading into a new animation from a paused animation

Fixed immobilization from Void Reavers and REX’s Tangling Growth becoming permanent if using Wax Quail while affected, which would also sometimes lead to a crash upon getting killed

Fixed Repulsion Armor Plate not applying against posthumously dealt damage

Fixed Visions of Heresy allowing Huntress’ Ballista to exceed three shots

All gameplay stats are now forced to update before generating the final run report to make sure all values are up-to-date at the end screen

Fixed MUL-T’s Nailgun not properly animating over the network

Fixed some projectiles not playing their pre-expiration sounds over the network

Fixed several sounds not being played over the network

Fixed a timing issue in which lobby player count would not update immediately after a player leaves the lobby

Fixed a variety of other bugs we also probably forgot!

Known Issues