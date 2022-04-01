Rivals of Aether 2 announced, shows off three returning characters

A sequel to the popular Smash Bros-like platform fighter Rivals of Aether was announced Friday. It has made a jump from 2D to a 3D graphics engine, and three fighters from the first game have returned to the battle.

Named simply Rivals 2, the game is scheduled for release in 2024, making the platform fighter genre even more competitive next to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and the indie-focused Fraymakers.

Zetterburn, Ranno, and Wrastor are the three characters that are shown in the reveal trailer for Rivals 2. The animations and models so far look impressive in their new 3D designs. New stages were also shown off. The first is set in a dojo-like environment amongst a waterfall landscape. Meanwhile, Wrastor, Zetterburn, and Ranno fight on top of an airship flying through the clouds. The time of day seems to shift in the second stage as it turns from blue skies to a purple sunset.

A third stage was also shown off. The fighters are on a rocky platform in the middle of the air in front of a mountainous cavern in the background.

No intended platforms have been announced as of yet, but Aether Studios did proclaim their goal for Rivals 2.

“Aether Studios is creating the next generation of platform fighter,” said Aether Studios in the trailer’s description. “Currently targeting 2024, our goal is to create our dream fighting game by taking our successes from Rivals of Aether and expanding on the formula in all the right ways for Rivals 2.”

There is no word on whether or not Ori or Shovel Knight will be making a return to the game as third-party characters. With the recent news about Moon Studios’ reportedly troubling work environment, we can see the former not making it into the mix.