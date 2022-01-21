Roblox global outage causes server and connection problems for users, 503 error notification

The Roblox servers have been hit once again with a global outage. The problems were shared by the Roblox Status twitter page, not affiliated with any official Roblox sources, and the Roblox Status page reflected these issues.

The support team or any official Roblox sources have not shared the cause of the outage. We imagine the team is busy finding the source of the problem, nailing it down, and then ensuring the servers will return to a stable build, especially leading into the weekend.

Roblox have officially declared that they are investigating the wide spread site outage at 10:54 AM PST. #Roblox #RobloxDownhttps://t.co/1at01tYyxB — Roblox Status (@blox_status) January 21, 2022

When players attempt any of the websites, they receive a 503 error page. With the error, no player can properly connect to the service. A handful of uses also dealt with problems about not having an up-to-date character, or there were authentication errors.

We recommend players waiting to hear more updates follow the Roblox Status page to remain aware of what’s going on. Hopefully, this won’t lead to multiple days of the game being shut down, similar to when the Roblox servers encountered several problems back in December 2021.

We don’t know how long to expect Roblox to remain down. It could vary from several hours to multiple days, depending on the issues the Roblox Support team encounters as they tackle the problem head-on.