roblox-will-host-a-twenty-one-pilots-concert-experience-this-week

Roblox has announced that it will be hosting a Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience online for all players to experience later this week. In the lead-up to the event, players can participate in certain activities to earn exclusive cosmetics and rewards they can use across the plethora of Roblox experiences.

The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience will take place in Roblox between September 17 to 19. However, players can engage with the pre-show activities earlier this week, between September 15 to 17. While the event itself will most likely take the form of a concert, the same as you’d expect to see in Fortnite, there’s more to this event than meets the eye.

The pre-show will take players on a musical adventure to help Twenty One Pilots put together their concert. The interactive elements will change with each song, and there are even hidden tokens to be found around the game world that will go towards unlocking exclusive items. It’s not yet known how many items you can earn for free by completing activities and finding these hidden tokens.

Many of the event’s items can be earned for free by partaking in the quests and activities linked with it. However, there are also new premium items that will be available as part of a new bundle inspired by Twenty One Pilots.