Roblox’s beloved “oof” sound effect has been removed from the game

Roblox announced on its official Twitter that it removed the beloved “oof” sound effect. “Oof” is the sound players’ Roblox Avatars make when seriously injured or if they die. The soundbite has been part of some legal issues for the last few years, and it appears those issues have caught up with the game, with Roblox Twitter citing it as a “licensing issue” for the reason of “oof’s” removal.

The crutch of the legal issues stems from the fact that the “oof” soundbite didn’t originate in Roblox. The first known use of the soundbite came from the 2000s game Messiah. However, it wouldn’t be until 2019 when the sound’s creator, Tommy Tallarico, went public with their opinions of Roblox using their sound. Tallarico shared a tweet, saying they weren’t upset with the use of the sound, but wish to be compensated.

People are asking, so just to clarify: I'm not mad at Roblox & I don't want them to take my "OOF" sound out. It's an honor that something I created 20 years ago has become so iconic & a part of pop culture. I just need to be fairly compensated and I've never been cheap. 🙂 — TommyTallarico (@TommyTallarico) June 22, 2019

The story is developing…