Rocket League heading to mobile later this year with spin-off Sideswipe

Although it has already become a hit on-the-go with its Nintendo Switch iteration, Rocket League will surprisingly be coming to mobile, but in the form of a faster paced 2.5D spin-off. Titled Rocket League Sideswipe, the game will reportedly release exclusively on iOS and Android devices later this year.

Like its inspiration, Rocket League Sideswipe is being developed by Psyonix and will come free to all players. However, the title appears to be substituting the standard 3D overhead camera for more of a flat horizontal angle that displays the entire field. Most importantly, to provide a more mobile-friendly experience, all modes will include two-minute 1v1 and 2v2 matches, with both allowing for online play.

Psyonix has mentioned that it will also feature “robust car customization similar to Rocket League,” but it is unknown if cosmetics and currency can be transferred between the two games. It is confirmed that Sideswipe is going to carry its own independent Ranking system for completive online modes, but the developer says it will reveal more about this function closer to launch.

Even though it is still going through alpha testing, those in Australia and New Zealand are welcome to sign up for its early access version from the Google Play Store. As for everyone else, an official release has not been dispelled quite yet, but Psyonix notes that a beta will come to other regions “in the coming months.”

