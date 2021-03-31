Rocket League kicks off Rocket Pass Season 3 next week

Over the last few years, Rocket League developer Psyonix has experimented with several different ways of making money from cosmetics. The most recent and likely most successful version is the Rocket Pass. Like every other season pass out there, players are paying to unlock a track full of rewards to earn. If you finish out the full pass, it eventually pays for itself. The third iteration of the Rocket Pass is nearly upon us, with a launch date of April 7.

The marquee item in the paid version of the pass is the new Tyranno car. If you shell out the cash, you’ll grab the new car immediately and be well on your way to unlocking all of the new cosmetics. Of course, you can unlock some of those items on the free version of the pass, but you will be capped at a certain level. If you want everything, you’ll need to drop $10.

Alongside the new car, players can expect new goal explosions, wheels, decals, and player anthems. Everything is themed around speed, which means lots of flashy colors, checkered flags, and everything else you might associate with racing sports. Check out the reveal trailer below to see some of the new items in action.

