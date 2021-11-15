Rocket League Season 5 begins this week with a new Rocket Pass, Aftermath Arena Variant, and more

Developer Psyonix has announced that Rocket League Season 5 kicks off on November 17 with a futuristic space theme. As with any new season, players can expect a new Rocket Pass alongside a new Arena variant, limited-time mode, and Competitive Season.

The upcoming Rocket Pass will offer players the chance to earn a variety of items, including the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal, and Cosmosis Goal Explosion, among other decals. However, most players will have their eyes on the Nexus car. It has a Plank hitbox and will transform into the Nexus SC when players reach the highest tier of the Rocket Pass. Additional details about the pass will get announced tomorrow.

There’s also a new Aftermath Arena variant with the Starbase Arc Arena getting a new look, following an invasion of some evil force. The latest trailer, which features a reimagined version of GRIMES’ song Player of Games, provides a glimpse of the Arena. The full version of the track is set to release later this month.

Players can also participate in the Heatseeker Ricochet limited-time mode on three different Arenas – Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass. The mode will arrive on November 18. It promises a twist on the mode’s usual setup.