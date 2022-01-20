Rocket League’s Neon Nights event will feature a collaboration with artist Grimes

Psyonix has announced a new event for its ever-popular vehicular soccer game Rocket League. It’s called Neon Nights and will feature the artist Grimes, making it the game’s first music-based collaboration, which has worked very well for Fortnite over the years.

Neon Nights will begin on January 26 and will include a host of Event Challenges with Grimes-inspired items, a limited-time game mode, and Golden Moons. By completing the Event Challenges, players can unlock items such as “Player of Games” and “Shinigami Eyes” Player Anthems. The latter is also a new song by Grimes, which will release the day the event starts.

Other items up for grabs include a Grimes-themed Gravitator and Space Queen Toppers, Braided Trail, Grimes Decal, Grimes Wheels, Grimes Player Banner, Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal, and Uncanny Boost.

Once the event is underway, the Heatseeker Ricochet Limited Time Mode will return, providing players with some chaotic fun. Meanwhile, they can also earn Golden Moons, items that unlock classic items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive Series. Players must complete Challenges up to five times to get one before opening it in their inventory.

The Neon Nights event will run alongside Rocket League’s Lunar New Year celebrations. To commemorate the occasion, players can get the Year of the Tiger Free Bundle from the Item Shop. It contains a Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.