Rod Fergusson leaving The Coalition to join Blizzard next month

The Coalition’s loss is about to become Blizzard’s gain.

In an announcement on Twitter, Rod Fergusson, the head of the development studio behind the latest Gears games, announced he’ll make the move to Blizzard starting early next month. His official tweet confirming the switch is below, along with a picture of his soon-to-be-former team.

Rod Fergusson on Twitter Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all.

He also followed up with another tweet, explaining that he was ready for something new while still hyping The Coalition’s latest effort, Gears Tactics.

Rod Fergusson on Twitter I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28.

This is a surprising move, considering he was one of the reasons the Gears of War series thrived over the past decade and a half.

Fergusson actually started with Microsoft back in 1996, initially joining technical support and working on Microsoft Train Simulator. In 2005, he moved over to Epic Games, where he served as executive producer and director of production for the earlier Gears of War games.

In 2012, Fergusson then went to work with Irrational Games on Bioshock Warfare, before settling back with Microsoft and Gears of War after the company purchased the franchise from Epic in 2014. Since then, he’s served as head of the studio, overseeing releases like Gears of War 4 and last year’s Gears 5.

He’ll become a huge addition to the Diablo team, especially now that the team is working on the recently announced Diablo IV, one of last year’s big BlizzCon highlights. It sounds like he will head up the team, though he didn’t name a specific position just yet.

With Fergusson on board, Diablo IV is bound to become that much more awesome. Check out its gameplay trailer below.