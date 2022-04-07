Rogue Legacy 2 officially launches on Xbox and PC on April 28

If you’re a fan of roguelikes or roguelites, Rogue Legacy is one of the most beloved entries in the genre from the past decade. Nine years after its predecessor, and nearly two years after entering Steam Early Access, Rogue Legacy 2’s official 1.0 launch is nearly here.

Rogue Legacy 2 is slated to launch on April 28 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For the time being, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch versions have yet to be officially announced. Considering the first game eventually made its way to Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo platforms after the initial PC release, it’s likely a matter of time until fans get ports to their preferred platforms.

As a sequel, Rogue Legacy 2 follows a similar structure to the original installment. Upon death, rather than restarting as the same character, the quest is passed down the family chain. Each new character along the family tree alters the gameplay experience due to several factors.

For example, Rogue Legacy 2 introduces a new iteration of the first game’s traits, which are meant to make the game more difficult. One trait might have disabled your minimap, meanwhile another hid your health meter from you. The sequel adds gold modifiers, which reward you with higher amounts of gold in relation to how debilitating your trait is.

Rogue Legacy 2 also introduces 15 new classes that have access to different skills and weapons. Because it is a roguelite, players are able to acquire permanent upgrades that apply to every new character, helping with poor RNG runs.