Dragon Quest XI is coming to Xbox for the first time later this year

Square Enix announced today that the latest installment of the Dragon Quest franchise, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, will launch later this year. The release marks the first time a title for the series will be available on Xbox. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be available on launch for the Xbox One, as well as Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will include over 100 hours of content from the 2017 release of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, as well as additional upgrades and features. Some of those enhancements include new side stories that will help you get to know your companions, a retro 2D mode that includes retro-styled graphics, and a photo mode that will allow players to change angles and take screenshots to help memorialize your adventure.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will launch on Dec. 4 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox family of consoles as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, and PC.