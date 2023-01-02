Rumors of Persona 3 remake ignites hope among fans

Ahead of the Persona 3 Portable release, rumors are pointing to a remake of the fan-favorite title. That is if a forum on ResetEra is to be believed. One user claims Persona 3 is getting a remake even with the port coming later this month.

The chat blew up after a message from Atlus talked about upcoming releases for 2023. The announcement from Atlus mentioned the remaster of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden just before bringing up new titles being worked on for the future. Fans then began to wonder if that meant a potential remake of Persona 3.

User lolilolailo is the one who claims the remake rumors are true, and has previously leaked Persona information in the past. They stated if it is real, the game could potentially have Persona 5 graphics and mechanics. In response to a user asking if the remake was actually real, lolilolailo simply responded with, “it is.”

Rumor: Persona 3 Remake is apparently in development at Atlus according to a user who has accurately leaked Atlus news in the past.



While many see this as being true others say it’s not likely. With Persona 3 Portable coming out on January 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile, they believe it’s too soon for any mention of a remake.

All of this is just speculation at this point. Atlus has yet to actually announce if a remake of Persona 3 is under development. For the time being, it will continue to be a rumor and fans can hold out hope for a true announcement from Atlus soon. Even still, there is no telling on what systems the possible remake would even release for.

The rumors surrounding remakes of Persona games prompted another user to discuss the possibilities of a Persona 2 remake. If all this pans out, we may see Persona 3 redone ahead of Persona 2, but again, it’s all up in the air.