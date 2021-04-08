SaGa Frontier Remastered launch trailer introduces characters and gameplay, releases later this month

SaGa Frontier Remastered, which launches later this month, is a remastered version of the classic JRPG that first released in 1997. Square Enix recently dropped a launch trailer for the upcoming title that introduces each of the eight characters that players can choose from, as well as delves into key gameplay mechanics and enhancements made to the remastered version.

What sets apart SaGa Frontier Remastered from many other JRPGs even now is the emphasis on a individual journey through a singe player character rather than a full cast working cooperatively towards their goal. Each character in SaGa Frontier has a completely different story and personality which manifests through the Free Scenario System. This mechanic lets players control how the plot will play out through in game choices.

Battles are fought with your player character and from one of three parties chosen in advanced, in which you use regular attacks and special abilities called Glimmers to defeat foes. However, enemies become stronger the more of them you defeat so it’s important for players to know when not to engage as well.

One of the new main features of the remaster is the inclusion of the protagonist Fuse. Not only does he have his own story but he also provides addition content for the other heroes with his involvement in their tales. Another hero, Asellus, also has new special events in her storyline, which had been cut in the original release. Other new features include New Game Plus, double speed, movement display, a new challenge mode that unlocks when you defeat every final boss in the game, and the ability to flee battles.

SaGa Frontier Remastered will launch on April 15 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. Check out the launch trailer below.