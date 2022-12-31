Sam and Max hit the road again in Sam and Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered

Skunkape Games has released a new teaser for a remaster of Sam and Max: The Devil’s Playhouse. The teaser doesn’t reveal much other than show off the updated graphics of several major locations from the game. The teaser ends with the promise that the remaster will release in 2023. The Devil’s Playhouse was the last main title in the Sam and Max series developed by Telltale Games before the company closed in 2018.

The original Sam and Max: The Devil’s Playhouse was released episodically for mobile platforms and the PlayStation 3 in 2010. Each episode of The Devil’s Playhouse was a new adventure Sam and Max participated in. The episodic release is similar to the episodic release structure of Telltale’s critically acclaimed Walking Dead interactive game. Each episode has a wacky premise that involves sci-fi or supernatural elements, with one about Max gaining psychic powers and another about Max losing his brain. The Devil’s Playhouse features the same absurdist humor and abstract storylines that made the Max and Sam games so popular.

The Devil’s Playhouse will be the third remaster that Skunkape Games has worked on for the Sam and Max series. Former Telltale employees founded Skunpape Games, and the studio gained the rights to the Sam and Max series post-2018. Skunpape Games released a remaster for Sam and Max Save the World in December 2020, and then the studio released a remaster for Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space in December 2021.

The series is a media franchise that centers on the exploits of an anthropomorphic dog and bunny named Sam and Max, respectively. The two animals work as private investigators. While the duo will occasionally solve crimes in their cities, the two also often go on silly adventures in space and other hijinks. The video games with Sam and Max are interactive, graphic adventure games that were initially exclusive to computer hardware in the 90s.