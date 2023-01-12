Saudi Crown Prince levels up stake in Nintendo to 6%

When you follow the world of business, it can seem like the Saudi Arabian government has its fingers in almost every pie. In recent years, they’ve used their Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to invest more than $600 billion in assets around the world, including multiple video game and entertainment companies.

Last year we reported that the PIF had purchased a 5% stake in Nintendo. According to Reuters, they’ve recently increased that stake to around 6%. While this doesn’t give them close to a controlling share in the company, it does signal that the Saudi Crown Prince, who is the leader of the nation in all but name, sees an opportunity to capitalize on the impending release of the Super Mario Bros movie and the slate of games set to come out for the Nintendo Switch console this year.

This isn’t the first time the Saudi Arabian government has invested in high-profile gaming companies. Also last year, they became the majority shareholder in fighting game giant SNK and have invested in companies like Capcom and Koei Tecmo in the past. With the video game industry continuing to grow each year, this is fairly normal behavior for organizations seeking to diversify their portfolio.

However, the Saudi Crown Prince has been accused of using its investments in gaming and entertainment to distract the public from his government’s numerous human rights abuses. Particularly with a company like Nintendo, which is known for its family-friendly titles such as Mario and Kirby, the association can be problematic.

On the same day that news of the PIF’s increased investment in the company broke, stocks in Nintendo fell around 1.8%. It is difficult to tell if this was a direct result of the Saudi government’s investment or due to normal fluctuations in a volatile market, but it is possible that news of a large organization increasing their stake in the famously independent Nintendo could have spooked potential investors.