Scarlet Nexus demo is arriving on Xbox first

Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming action RPG Scarlet Nexus’ demo will be arriving on Xbox a full week before the PlayStation version lands. People with Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One consoles will be able to play the demo on May 21, while PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners will be waiting until May 28. A potential release date for a PC demo has yet to be revealed.

The publisher has referred to Scarlet Nexus as “brain punk”, but at the moment nobody really seems to know what that is. In the world of the game, horrible monsters need to be dealt with by super-powered heroes armed with cool weapons, which is everything I need to be fully invested in the upcoming title.

『Demo Sequence Updated』



Play the demo first on @Xbox when it arrives May 21st. #SCARLETNEXUS



Are you ready to connect? [Y/N]

These heroes have access to a special psionic hormone that was discovered in the human brain that allows them to access all manner of additional brain function. Humanity was on the cusp of a new era when enemies known as Others appeared, forcing people who had already tapped into the extra power of the brain to step into the role of protectors of humanity.

AZ JRPG favoring the Xbox platform over the PlayStation is also an interesting shift and may signal renewed efforts by Microsoft to establish themselves as the place to be for a genre of games that they have allowed to pass them by for some time now.

Either way, the demo will be a welcome experience for gamers on all platforms, as action RPGS live or die based on their combat. This will give players all over the world a chance to go toe-to-toe with the Others and see if Scarlet Nexus is for them.